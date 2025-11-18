Tiruchy farmers head to stage indefinite stir in Delhi

TIRUCHY: A section of farmers headed for Delhi from Tiruchy on Monday for an indefinite protest for various demands, including profitable pricing for agricultural products, a pension for farmers aged above 60 years and writing off the crop loans.

Around 150 members of Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, headed by the state president P Ayyakannu, started their journey to Delhi via Chennai by Vaigai Express to commence their indefinite protest in Delhi from November 19. Earlier, the Sangam had decided on the indefinite protest in Delhi during the executive committee meeting.

Accordingly, the members had started for Chennai on Monday, from where they would take the Grand Trunk Express from the Central railway station in Chennai.

Before the trip, Ayyakannu told the reporters that the Prime Minister had promised to double the income of farmers after the BJP formed the government in the Centre. However, even after 10 years, the promise was not fulfilled. Apart, the union government failed to provide a profitable price for the agricultural products.

He said that the farmers have long been demanding the waiver of crop loans, but their demands were not fulfilled. “We have also been demanding a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for the farmers aged above 60 years. With all these demands, we will commence the protest in Delhi and will continue until the demands are fulfilled,” Ayyakannu added.