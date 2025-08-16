Tiruchy: Ex-serviceman run over by omnibus near KKBT

TIRUCHY: An ex-serviceman was run over by an omnibus near the newly inaugurated KKBT at Panjapur in Tiruchy on Friday.

While Michael Raj (49), an ex-serviceman from Vaigai Nagar near Nagamangalam in Tiruchy, presently working as a security guard in a private firm, was returning home after duty on Friday, an omnibus bound for Vilathikulam from Tiruchy hit his two-wheeler and ran over him.

He died on the spot. On information, Tiruchy South Traffic Intelligence police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the GH for post-mortem. A case was registered, and investigations are on.