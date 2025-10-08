Tiruchy: DVAC sleuths nab corrupt land surveyor

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths from Tiruchy on Tuesday arrested a land surveyor for accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 for processing the application for a separate patta.

According to DVAC, Rajendran, a resident of Pugalur in Karur, a former TNPL Manager, had purchased a housing site in Srirangam, and he wanted to get a separate patta for each individual. Hence, he approached the land surveyor G Arun (34) at Srirangam Taluk office on October 3.

The surveyor who received the application demanded a bribe of Rs 24,000. When Rajendran was not ready for such a huge sum, Arun had bargained and asked Rs 9,000 initially and the remaining amount after completion of the process.

However, Rajendran, who did not want to give the bribe, lodged a complaint with the Tiruchy DVAC on Tuesday.

DSP Manikandan, who registered a case, went to the Srirangam Taluk office and caught Arun red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000 from Rajendran. Subsequently, he was arrested and produced before the court before being lodged in prison.