Tiruchy doctor dies by suicide over failed relationship

Dr P Gowtham (26), a resident of Dheeran Nagar working in a private hospital in the locality, had complained of abdominal pain and underwent treatment at the hospital where he was working.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-28 01:30:55.0  )
Representative Image

TIRUCHY: A doctor working in a private hospital in Tiruchy died by suicide, reportedly over a failed relationship.

It is said that Dr P Gowtham (26), a resident of Dheeran Nagar working in a private hospital in the locality, had complained of abdominal pain and underwent treatment at the hospital where he was working.

He was later discharged. On May 21, he had a breathing problem and was rushed to the hospital and was undergoing treatment.

However, in the wee hours of Monday, he succumbed, despite treatment. Somarasampettai police registered a case and found in their initial investigation that he had been in a relationship with his classmate who had recently gotten married. Following her wedding, the aggrieved Dr Gowtham reportedly consumed pesticide at his house.

