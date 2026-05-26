Tiruchy Court hands double life for duo in 2018 murder case

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy court on Tuesday awarded double life term to a man on charges of murdering a couple.
On April 23, 2018, while the couple A Anbalagan (35) – Latha (33) from Perakambi near Siruganur in Tiruchy were fast asleep in the late hours by keeping the front doors open for air, an unidentified gang entered the house and attacked the couple with lethal weapons and snatched away the jewels and the two wheeler and escaped. The injured couple died despite treatment.
The Siruganur police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which they found that K Palanisamy (21), from Valaiyur, S Kishanth (21) from Perambalur were the culprits and they had murdered the couple and arrested the duo.
The case was in progress with the Additional Sessions Court in Tiruchy and the judge P Swaminathan who heard the case on Tuesday awarded double life term and a fine of Rs 15,000 each to both Palanisamy and Kishanth.