Tiruchy Court hands double life for duo in 2018 murder case

The Siruganur police registered a case and conducted an investigation in which they found that K Palanisamy (21), from Valaiyur, S Kishanth (21) from Perambalur were the culprits and they had murdered the couple and arrested the duo.

The case was in progress with the Additional Sessions Court in Tiruchy and the judge P Swaminathan who heard the case on Tuesday awarded double life term and a fine of Rs 15,000 each to both Palanisamy and Kishanth.