Tiruchy Corporation allocates Rs 15.91 crore for free meal scheme for cleanliness workers

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Corporation sanctions Rs 15.91 crore for free meal scheme for the cleanliness workers across the City for which a resolution was passed during the meeting held on Friday.

The council meeting chaired by the Mayor Mu Anbalagan was held in the presence of the Commissioner L Madhubalan in which several resolutions including the introduction of a free meal scheme for the cleanliness workers were tabled.

While introducing the resolution, the Mayor Anbalagan said that there are as many as 3,243 cleanliness workers in the corporation and as per the direction of the state government, the free meal scheme has been decided to be implemented in the City, he said.

Accordingly the cleanliness workers involved in various activities would be provided with free breakfast and lunch everyday. “A sum of Rs 15.91 crore has been allocated from the General Funds to implement the scheme,” said the mayor. A tender has been floated to identify a proper contractor for the supply of quality food.

“The scheme aims in supporting the cleanliness workers who are involved in maintaining cleanliness across the City and the scheme would commence from the month of December”, the mayor said.

Meanwhile, the council members raised concerns about the lack of basic amenities including poor road and streetlights and the Mayor said that around 600 km of road had been laid and the remaining 150 km would be completed soon for which a fund of Rs 100 crore has been allocated, he said.

While answering to the questions about the stray dog menace, the mayor said that four shelters for sick and aggressive stray dogs were being established near the Animal Birth Control centres at Konakarai, Ambedkar Nagar, Ponmalai, and Ariyamangalam. A sum of Rs 30 lakh had been allocated for each shelter, he said.

Meanwhile, As per the state government's direction, Tiruchy City Corporation had nominated a differently abled person as the member and the member P Bhuvaneswaran was shortlisted by panel in the civic administration. On Friday, Bhuvaneswaran took oath as the member of the council. Mayor Anbalagan welcomed him with a shawl while the Commissioner Madhubalan felicitated him.