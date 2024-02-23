Tiruchy city police arrest 5 ganja peddlers selling contraband to students

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City police on Thursday arrested five persons including three who were reportedly selling ganja to youngsters especially the college students and recovered the pockets of ganja. It is said, the Tiruchy City police received an information that the ganja peddling has been widely witnessed at the 80 feet road in Woraiyur and so a special team of police conducted an elaborate investigation in which they found that three persons who were later identified as Imran (23) from Thillai Nagar, Sasi alias Sasikumar (22) and Saravana Kumar (20) all from the same place were selling ganja in and around Woraiyur. Soon the police arrested the trio and seized 2 kg ganja. Upon interrogation, they confessed to crime.