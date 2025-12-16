Tiruchy BEO held for accepting bribe

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths from Tiruchy on Monday arrested a Block Educational Officer (BEO) for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing a non-payment certificate to an elementary school teacher.

According to DVAC, Vimala, a resident of Manapparai who was working in a government school, was transferred to another school in the month of July. Since she worked for four days in the previous school, Vimala wanted to get the salary for those days, and so she approached the BEO Latha Baby, who demanded a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing the non-payment certificate. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Vimala complained to the DVAC.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case, and on Monday, a team headed by DSP Manikandan rushed to the BEO office and caught Latha Baby red-handed while accepting the bribe from Vimala. Subsequently, the team arrested Latha Baby. Further investigations are on.