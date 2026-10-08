Tiruchy airport to launch air courier operations from November

The Advisory Committee meeting, chaired by MP Durai Vaiko, was held on the airport premises, in which the Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan and Chief Executive Officer (Cargo Services) K Selvakumar took part.

The meeting discussed in detail the approval of the air courier service that was given in 2024 and the delay in the commissioning of the service. The Express Courier Operators Association president, SA Syed, raised the issue during the meeting and sought details on the staff allocation and other infrastructure facilities. He also suggested that integrating cargo capabilities into a courier service would generate a huge income for the airport.