Tiruchy airport to launch air courier operations from November

TIRUCHY: The Airport Advisory Committee on Wednesday announced that air courier service at Tiruchy International Airport will commence from November.
The Advisory Committee meeting, chaired by MP Durai Vaiko, was held on the airport premises, in which the Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan and Chief Executive Officer (Cargo Services) K Selvakumar took part.
The meeting discussed in detail the approval of the air courier service that was given in 2024 and the delay in the commissioning of the service. The Express Courier Operators Association president, SA Syed, raised the issue during the meeting and sought details on the staff allocation and other infrastructure facilities. He also suggested that integrating cargo capabilities into a courier service would generate a huge income for the airport.
Responding to his query, officials said that infrastructure facilities for the courier service have been established at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh adjacent to the air cargo services. The officials clarified that due to a few operational issues, including a lack of registered agents, the service was put on hold.
The officials also noted that the private partnership is essential to run the service. As there was no proper player to go ahead with the services, the Airports Authority has decided to take over the service, and the courier service would start functioning from November at the old terminal adjacent to the air cargo terminal premises, the officials stated.