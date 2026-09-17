Tiruchy airport to begin flyer-friendly services

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy International Airport director G Gopalakrishnan said the friendly passenger-handling initiative will commence on Thursday as part of the Yatri Seva Abhiyan 2026.
The Yatri Seva Abhiyan (passenger service campaign) is guided by the principles of service and resolution (seva and sankalp), and service with a smile and will be held across the country from September 17 to October 10, Gopalakrishnan said.
“In Tiruchy International Airport, this four-week campaign will focus on strengthening passenger facilitation, service quality, safety, cleanliness and courtesy, to make every passenger’s journey more comfortable, seamless and welcoming,” the director said.
Gopalakrishnan also noted that the emphasis would be on practical improvements at passenger touch points, responsive assistance, and measurable outcomes that could be sustained beyond the campaign period.
The key activities in Tiruchy airport would be improving cleanliness across the campus, reviewing cityside car parking, transport signages, taxi, auto and app-cab facilities, auditing of passenger seating, charging points and priority facilities for elderly passengers, PRM (an ATC system) in the terminal, and strengthening Sugam Yatra assistance, including wheelchairs, ramps, lifts and accessible toilets.
The airport would also focus on improving wayfinding, Flight Information Display System, gate and baggage-belt information, and announcements, checking baggage belts, trolleys, lost-andfound services and creating passenger awareness.
Meanwhile, joint passenger-facilitation activities, including queue management and help desks with stakeholders and CISF, would also be organised, Gopalakrishnan said.
The director added that the campaign will conclude with a valedictory programme on October 10 featuring recognition of exemplary frontline service, presentation of campaign outcomes and passenger feedback, and a review of the improvements achieved.