Tiruchy airport to begin flyer-friendly services

The Yatri Seva Abhiyan (passenger service campaign) is guided by the principles of service and resolution (seva and sankalp), and service with a smile and will be held across the country from September 17 to October 10, Gopalakrishnan said.

“In Tiruchy International Airport, this four-week campaign will focus on strengthening passenger facilitation, service quality, safety, cleanliness and courtesy, to make every passenger’s journey more comfortable, seamless and welcoming,” the director said.

Gopalakrishnan also noted that the emphasis would be on practical improvements at passenger touch points, responsive assistance, and measurable outcomes that could be sustained beyond the campaign period.