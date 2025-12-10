Tiruchy airport services largely unaffected by IndiGo crisis: Director

TIRUCHY: With IndiGo's operational crisis causing chaos at airports across India, the Tiruchy Airport Director, SS Raju, on Wednesday, noted that despite the airlines cancelling nine services from December 4 to 7, services at Tiruchy airport remained unaffected, and no flights were cancelled in the past three days.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Raju said the IndiGo Airlines operations returned to normalcy from Monday, though nine flights were cancelled and 40 flights were delayed between December 4 and 7.

“As many as 2,500 passengers who had booked tickets got their refund. The passengers were also informed about the cancellation and the delayed services well in advance, and those who were stranded at the Tiruchy airport due to delays and cancellations were provided with food and other basic amenities, ensuring relief for passengers," Raju said.

Speaking about infrastructure works at the airport, the airport director said that steps are being initiated to increase the height of the 47-metre high control tower at the new terminal by six more metres, he said. Similarly, the runway expansion works would commence soon, noted the airport director.