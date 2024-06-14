Tiruchy airport officials plan bus services from entrance to new terminal

TIRUCHY: Bus services could be introduced soon for the benefit of passengers, since the new terminal is around 1.5 km away from the main entrance of the Tiruchy airport, said Tiruchy Airport Director P Subramani here on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters, the Airport Director said, the new terminal at Tiruchy International Airport is around 1.5 km away from the main entrance, the passengers have found it very difficult and depend on private transportation, which is comparatively costly and so it was felt that the bus transportation to the new terminal is very essential.

“The passengers have been complaining that they had to carry luggage and walk all the distance to reach the new terminal and so we have been planning to introduce bus services up to the new terminal,” Subramani said.

The new terminal was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore and commenced operations from June 11 and the old terminal would gradually be transferred for the cargo services.

Meanwhile, passengers said that the auto drivers demand between Rs 150 and Rs 200 to drop from the main entrance to the new terminal.



“This has become an additional expense and so the airport authority should initiate steps to operate free bus services,” the passengers demanded.

However, the Airport Director said that the airport has arranged van services as a temporary measure and they have sought the district administration to operate bus services upto the new terminal, Subramani noted.