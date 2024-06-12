10 things to know about the new terminal at the Tiruchy international airport

CHENNAI: The new integrated terminal at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport commenced operations on Tuesday with a water canon salute given to an Indigo airline flight from Chennai, the first to land at the terminal.

Here is all you need to know about the terminal.

1.The construction of the new airport terminal building started with a foundation stone laying ceremony in February 2019.

2.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at the Tiruchy International Airport on January 2 this year.

3.The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,100 crore.

4.The two-level new international terminal building has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 passengers during peak hours.

5.Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

6.The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli. Its interiors showcase various art forms from Kolam (rangoli) to paintings depicting the renowned Srirangam Temple in different colours.

7.The new terminal building comprises 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels, 60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters.

8.Tiruchy Airport's new terminal has a multi-level car parking with space for 750 cars, 250 taxis and 10 buses. There is a residential quarters for Airports Authority of India staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as well.

9.It includes a four-lane elevated access road that connects the terminal building to the city for the convenience of passengers.

10.The old terminal building of the Tiruchy Airport is currently used for international cargo operations. It was converted into a 43,000sqft (4,000sqm) international cargo terminal in November 2011.