Tiruchy airport gets advanced vehicle interception system to strengthen security

CHENNAI: Security at Tiruchy International Airport has been enhanced with the installation of a state-of-the-art Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) system, designed to prevent unauthorised vehicle intrusions into critical airport zones, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The advanced security mechanism is capable of instantly intercepting and immobilising vehicles attempting to force their way into restricted areas at high speed. Airport authorities said the system has been introduced to improve passenger safety and safeguard key infrastructure within the airport premises.
Officials said the HVM system has been installed at strategic locations within the airport to prevent vehicles from breaching protected zones. The technology is designed to respond immediately to potential threats by stopping vehicles before they can enter sensitive operational areas, thereby strengthening the airport's overall security preparedness.
Tiruchy Airport Director G Gopalakrishnan said the installation work has been completed and the system is ready for operational use. He added that the HVM system will be handed over to the Tiruchy City Police, who will be responsible for its operation and day-to-day monitoring.
Officials said the addition of the new security infrastructure would enable quicker response during emergencies and improve the airport's ability to contain security threats. The installation is expected to significantly enhance security arrangements at Tiruchy International Airport by ensuring rapid intervention against unauthorised vehicle access while providing better protection for passengers and airport facilities.