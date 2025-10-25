Tiruchendur: Traffic curbs announced for Soorasamharam on Oct 26, 27; check alternate routes here

CHENNAI: The Thoothukudi Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions on October 26 and 27, as thousands of devotees are expected to gather for Soorasamharam and Thirukalyanam at the Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy Temple, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Additionally, a complete ban of heavy and light goods vehicles passing through Tiruchendur, except those carrying essential goods, will be in force on the two days.

The Kandashashti festival, which began with the Yagasalai Pooja on October 22, will culminate with the Soorasamharam on October 27 and the Thirukalyanam on October 28.

The traffic restrictions apply to vehicles coming from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Uvari (via East Coast Road), and Sathankulam (via Paramankurichi) towards Tiruchendur.

To facilitate movement, the police have announced alternative routes:

1.⁠ ⁠Vehicles proceeding towards Kanniyakumari or Nagercoil via Tiruchendur should take the Arumuganeri DCW Junction – Tirunelveli Road – Nallur ‘V’ Junction – Rani Maharajapuram – Gandhipuram – Kayamozhi – Paramankurichi – Udangudi route.

2.⁠ ⁠Vehicles coming from Kurumpur towards Kanniyakumari via Kulasekaranpattinam and Uvari, or heading to Nagercoil via Udangudi and Sathankulam, should take the route through Nallur ‘V’ Junction – Rani Maharajapuram – Gandhipuram – Kayamozhi – Paramankurichi.

3.⁠ ⁠Vehicles from Kanniyakumari, Uvari, and Kulasekaranpattinam heading towards Arumuganeri, Thoothukudi, or Kurumpur through Tiruchendur can use the route via Kulasekaranpattinam – Udangudi – Paramankurichi – Kayamozhi – Gandhipuram – Rani Maharajapuram – Nallur ‘V’ Junction.

Alternatively, they can proceed via Alanthalai – N Muthiyapuram – Senthur Minerals Vaikkal Bridge – Paramankurichi – Kayamozhi – Rani Maharajapuram – Gandhipuram – Nallur ‘V’ Junction towards Tirunelveli or Thoothukudi.

The police have urged vehicle operators to cooperate with the restrictions and follow diversion routes to avoid congestion during the festival.