Tipplers seek reopening of Tasmac shop in Vaniyambadi

TIRUPATTUR: Tipplers from Vaniyambadi have petitioned the Tirupattur district Collector seeking the reopening of a Tasmac outlet that has been shut down due to public opposition. The petition was submitted at the Collectorate on Friday.

The petitioners claimed that although the government had permitted the new outlet in Vaniyambadi, the shop had been closed down due to a wrong portrayal. They alleged that some individuals were illegally selling liquor in the area and had instigated protests to prevent the Tasmac shop from operating.

They stated that the outlet was convenient for liquor consumers and did not cause any disturbance in the locality. The group requested that the Tasmac shop be allowed to resume operations at the same spot.