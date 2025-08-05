Tipplers demand Tasmac outlet for safe consumption

CHENNAI: Residents of a village in Thanjavur, particularly the tipplers, staged a protest on Monday demanding to establish a Tasmac outlet in their locality as illegal sale of liquor has been prevailing in the village.

According to the residents of Perumagalur town panchayat near Peravurani, there was a Tasmac outlet functioning in the village till two years back, but the women, in particular, the AIDWA members staged a protest demanding the closure of the outlet, and the officials shut down the outlet.

However, after the closure of the outlet, the boozers from the village were struggling a lot. They have to travel a few kilometres away to the neighbouring village to consume liquor, and this, at times, leads them to face accidents.

Owing to the absence of the outlet, the bootleggers make hay and continue to sell liquor illegally, and most of the time, the alcohol enthusiasts need to spend more money on the bottles.

For instance, the liquor bottle that has been sold at Rs 145 is sold at Rs 200 by the illegal marketeers.

So, they demanded an outlet with all facilities so that they would enjoy liquor consumption in their village itself, which would be safe for them.

Meanwhile, they also demanded a police station, a sub registrar office and a permanent building for the Tangedco office.

They also demanded to upgrade the PHC, operate the Peravurani-Rameshwaram TNSTC bus via Perumagalur village. Traders from the village also joined the protest and shut their businesses in support of the protest.