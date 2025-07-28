Timings for Coimbatore-Rajkot Express revised from August 8

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at improving punctuality, the departure and halt timings of the Coimbatore-Rajkot Weekly Express have been revised at select stations on the Western Railway route. The new timings will come into effect from August 8.

At Surat, the train will now arrive at 9:40 am and depart at 9:45 am, instead of the earlier 9:35/9:40 am. At Ankleshwar, the revised halt is 10:19/10:21 am, against the current 10:14/10:16 am, while at Vadodara, it will be 11:30/11:35 am, slightly shifted from 11:25/11:30 am.

Timings at Anand and Nadiad have also been delayed by a few minutes, now set at 12:08/12:10 pm and 12:25/12:27 pm respectively. At Ahmedabad, arrival and departure will be 1:20 pm and 1:30 pm, replacing the present 13:15/13:25 pm. The train’s halt at Valsad and Maninagar remains unchanged.