Time for AIADMK’s factions to set aside differences: TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday pressed for unity among all factions of the AIADMK, contending that only a consolidated opposition could challenge the DMK government in the coming elections.

Speaking to reporters after offering floral tributes to freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar on his birth anniversary, Nagenthran said the internal differences within the AIADMK were for its leadership to resolve. His comments came in response to senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan's ultimatum to party chief over unification.

“Every leader speaks in his own voice. But if all had stood together, this DMK regime wouldn’t have come to power. The people of Tamil Nadu need an alternative, and that can only come through unity (in AIADMK),” Nagenthran said.

Asked about the possibility of fresh talks with AIADMK factions ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said politics was a fluid matter. “Nothing is permanent. Even in the last month before an election, significant changes can take place,” he said. On whether he would engage directly with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on uniting the factions, he replied that Palaniswami would initiate such discussions. However, he was ready to step in if required.

Calling for a broader opposition unity to unseat DMK from power, Nagenthran added, “Everyone should come together, except the DMK. Only then can we build a strong alternative under the National Democratic Alliance.”

He mounted a sharp attack on the Stalin-led government, citing custodial deaths, rising incidents of drug abuse and sexual violence, and what he described as an alarming deterioration in law and order. He accused the Chief Minister of making frequent foreign trips without securing tangible investments and pointed to spiralling property tax and power tariffs as evidence of policy failure. “Small industries are struggling with annual tariff hikes while deposits are being demanded. Compare this with the Union government, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have consistently brought tax reliefs. Tamil Nadu deserves the same kind of governance,” he argued.