Tigress, sub-adult male found dead in Gudalur; probe under way

COIMBATORE: A tigress and a sub-adult male were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bitherkad area in Gudalur Range in the Nilgiris on Tuesday. The female tigress, believed to be the male's mother, was around ten years old, while the sub-adult male was around three years old.

The carcasses of both the tigers had external blood injuries, suspected to be caused by a territorial fight between them. However, officials did not rule out poisoning and samples lifted from the animals have been sent to a laboratory to ascertain the cause of their death.

On receiving information from the public, forest department staff led by Gudalur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N Venkatesh Prabhu rushed to the spot and found a sub-adult male lying dead on the pathway to a private estate. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) standard operating procedure (SOP), which considers a 500 metre radius as a crime scene, the staff perambulated the area, an official said.

"At an aerial distance of around 75 metres, a female tigress, believed to be its mother, was found dead in a swampy marsh area within the estate. "External injuries with blood were found on the carcasses of both the animals,” the official noted.

Following a post-mortem exam by Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) veterinarian Rajesh Kumar in the presence of NGOs, as per the NTCA protocol, the authorities sent visceral samples for a laboratory analysis in Chennai.

Two forest department teams have been deployed to check the spot for evidence. “A probe is also underway to know if cattle owners poisoned the animals due to frequent attacks. After the post-mortem exam, the carcasses of both the animals were burnt,” the official added.

Last year, a man who killed a tiger in the Emerald area of the Nilgiris Forest Division in retaliation for the animal having killed his cow was arrested by the forest department.