Tight security for 118th Thevar Jayanthi in Pasumpon

MADURAI: Security has been strengthened ahead of the 118th Thevar Jayanthi and the 62nd Guru puja at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district. Dignitaries including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister MK Stalin are among others scheduled to pay homage at the memorial in Pasumpon on Thursday.

In light of the Guru puja, a security plan has been formulated to ensure round-the-clock protection in Ramanathapuram district, with around 10,000 police personnel deployed for security duty.

Furthermore, while Section 163 BNSS prohibitory orders are in effect in the district, political parties, community organisations and the public attending the Thevar Jayanthi are permitted to come only in their own vehicles after obtaining proper permission from the police. However, coming in hired vehicles (taxis, rental cars, etc.) and two-wheelers is prohibited, Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh said.

Additionally, no government, private buses or freight vehicles (lorries/trucks) from other districts will be allowed into the areas of Parthibanur, Kamuthi, Mudukulathur and Sayalkudi. Instead, all government, private buses and freight vehicles coming from Madurai must travel to Ramanathapuram via Poovanthi, Sivaganga, Kalayarkoil, Sarugani, Thiruvadanai, R.S. Mangalam and Devipattinam.

Moreover, government, private buses and freight vehicles travelling from Ramanathapuram towards Madurai must take the alternate route via Ramanathapuram, Devipattinam, RS Mangalam, Thiruvadanai, Sarugani, Kalaiyarkovil, Sivaganga, and Poovanthi to reach Madurai.

The District Administration has also taken steps to operate additional buses as required from needy villages for the convenience of those attending the Guru puja. To avoid accidents, those travelling by buses should not engage in violations such as hanging onto the outside of the vehicle, sitting on the roof or bursting firecrackers. Furthermore, to avoid unnecessary issues, those attending and returning from the Guru puja should not raise community-based slogans. Individuals attending the Thevar Guru Puja in the district are requested to strictly adhere to the regulations stated in the 163 BNSS prohibitory order.

To monitor and take action against those engaging in violations, 38 check posts have been established in the district. To monitor the activities of those arriving in additional buses, two police personnel have been assigned to each additional bus and 300 body-worn cameras have been provided to all police personnel on security duty in the buses to monitor the actions of the passengers.

Furthermore, to monitor and take action against individuals if found to be violating rules at key locations in Pasumpon and Kamuthi areas, 150 CCTV cameras have been installed at important spots in Pasumpon. With 57 two-wheelers and 53 four-wheeler mobile patrol squads operating across the district to monitor activities, the District police informs that strict action will be taken under the relevant sections of law against those who engage in violations.