Tiger spotted in Pine Forest area in Ooty, temporarily closed for tourists

COIMBATORE: Tourists have been barred temporarily from visiting Pine Forest in Ooty after a tiger was spotted on Ooty-Gudalur Road near Thalaikundha on Thursday.

This move by the forest department comes after video footage of a tiger attempting to cross the road near Pine Forest area was shot by a tourist and shared in social media. Disturbed by the presence of tourists, the tiger however retreated into the forest area without crossing the road stretch.

On receiving information, a team of forest department officials rushed to the spot and examined the footprint and scat marks of the carnivore.

To avoid any conflicts, it was also decided to shut the tourist destination temporarily for people. Notably, Pine Forest is a must visit destination for tourists visiting Ooty.

Soon after confirming the presence of the tiger, the forest department staff asked tourists who had gathered in large numbers to leave as a precaution.

Therefore, the tourists left the spot without enjoying time.

As the tiger was found even a couple of times before, in the reserve forest area near the tourism spot, the forest department has enhanced monitoring to initiate preventive measures and avoid conflicts.