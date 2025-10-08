Tiger found dead in STR; forest dept suspects infighting

ERODE: A male tiger was found dead in a suspected territorial fight with another carnivore in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Tuesday.

During a routine patrol, a frontline staff of the forest department spotted the carcass of a tiger in the Ekkathur forest area under the Kadambur range. Soon, a team led by Sivasankaran, Forest Range Officer, Kadambur Range in STR, and forest veterinarian Sadhasivam visited the spot.

After a post-mortem, the carcass of the animal was burnt as per protocol issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

“We suspect the animal to have died in a territorial fight, which is a normal occurrence in the forest cover. The visceral samples of vital organs have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine the exact cause of its death. The population of tigers may have also increased in this region,” said Sivasankaran.