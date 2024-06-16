Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Jun 2024 6:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-15 18:30:59.0  )
Tiger found dead in Sirumugai, officials suspect infighting
Forest officials examine the carcass of the tiger in Sirumugai

COIMBATORE: A female tiger was found dead in Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore forest division on Saturday.

After a preliminary examination, the officials of the forest department suspect the animal to have died of infighting with another carnivore.

During a routine patrol at the Uliyur forest area in Sirumugai, a team of frontline staff spotted the carcass of the tiger and informed officials.

A team of officials comprising veterinarians from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) visited the spot.

An examination revealed that the tiger sustained critical injuries in a fight with another carnivore and died.

A post-mortem was conducted as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the presence of environmental activists and then it was burnt.

tiger deathforest departmentNational Tiger Conservation AuthoritySirumugai forest range
DTNEXT Bureau

