Tiger found dead in Sirumugai, officials suspect infighting

COIMBATORE: A female tiger was found dead in Sirumugai forest range in Coimbatore forest division on Saturday.

After a preliminary examination, the officials of the forest department suspect the animal to have died of infighting with another carnivore.

During a routine patrol at the Uliyur forest area in Sirumugai, a team of frontline staff spotted the carcass of the tiger and informed officials.

A team of officials comprising veterinarians from Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) visited the spot.

An examination revealed that the tiger sustained critical injuries in a fight with another carnivore and died.

A post-mortem was conducted as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the presence of environmental activists and then it was burnt.