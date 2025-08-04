Thugs attack school boy; councillor dad leads road blockade

CHENNAI: The angry public blocked the road in Padappai near Sriperumbudur in neighbouring Kancheepuram district late on Sunday night after the police allegedly failed to respond to an attempt to rob a teenager and the subsequent assault his father, a local councillor.

The incident began around 9 pm when Rakesh (16), a Class 11 student and son of ward councillor Rajesh from Arambakkam village, went to buy ice cream. Two intoxicated men, identified as Balaji (25) and Alex (25), accosted Rakesh. Brandishing a knife, they attempted to rob him. When Rakesh resisted, the assailants assaulted him before he managed to escape from the spot.

Upon learning of the attack, Rajesh rushed to the scene and confronted Balaji and Alex. The duo then allegedly attempted to attack Rajesh with the knife. While bystanders tried to apprehend them, the assailants fled.

Rajesh and local residents immediately alerted the Manimangalam police station. However, no police personnel had arrived at the scene to investigate the matter even by 11 pm, sparking public outrage.

Frustrated by the perceived police inaction, the residents led by the councillor staged a midnight road blockade on the Walajabad-Vandalur Highway, which resulted in a severe traffic disruption, with vehicles seen lined up for a long stretch.

This forced Manimangalam police into action. Officers arrived and tried to pacify the protesters by promising arrests by morning. The protesters, however, refused to disperse until the culprits were apprehended, stating they would remain by the side of the road, without blocking traffic.

Under pressure, police launched a swift operation and arrested Balaji and Alex within half an hour, and took them to the police station.

They then made a video call from the station to the protest leaders, and showed the arrested men on camera. After being convinced that the police have indeed apprehended the assailants, the protesters ended the blockade and dispersed from the area.

Later, the police formally registered Rajesh's complaint and have initiated an investigation. Balaji and Alex face charges, including attempted robbery, assault, criminal intimidation with a deadly weapon, and causing public nuisance while intoxicated.