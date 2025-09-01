Begin typing your search...

    1 Sept 2025
    Three-year-old boy attacked by stray dog in Hosur
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Sathya, a three-year-old boy, was attacked by a stray dog while playing in a street in Hosur. Sathya is the son of Nandelal and Rekha, who hail from Uttar Pradesh.

    According to a report by Thanthi TV, Sathya sustained injuries to his face, hand, and leg. He was admitted to the government hospital in Hosur for treatment.

    Residents in the area have expressed ongoing concerns as stray dog attacks have become a frequent issue, impacting the safety of the local community.

    Krishnagiristray dogsdog attack
    Online Desk

