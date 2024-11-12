Three TN govt hospitals to get critical care blocks for Rs 71.25 cr

CHENNAI: A 50-bedded Critical Care Block (CCB) will be established at the government hospitals in Perambalur, Vaniyambadi, and Anaicut at an total outlay of Rs 71.25 crore, as part of a state-wide initiative to enhance health infrastructure and diagnostic services, the Tamil Nadu government announced on Monday.

Each CCB will be set up at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore, and a government order (GO) has been issued to this effect, according to a release.

Additionally, new District Integrated Public Health Laboratories (DIPHLs) will be established at Government Hospitals in Ulundurpettai, Cumbum, Perambalur, Vedaranyam, and Karaikudi, with a unit cost of Rs 1.25 crore each, totaling Rs 6.25 crore.

"The establishment of the CCBs will enhance emergency and intensive care capabilities, providing essential facilities such as intensive care units, isolation wards, advanced surgical theatres, and high-capacity oxygen systems," the release stated.

The CCBs will offer comprehensive care for critically ill patients, including ICU beds, ventilators, ABG analysers, hemodialysis machines, anaesthesia workstations, modern operating theatres, and more.

This upgrade will enable these hospitals to manage critical cases on-site, reduce the need for transfers to tertiary care centers, and potentially save lives. It is expected to significantly lower morbidity and mortality rates, the release added.

Currently, the hospitals in Vaniyambadi, Perambalur, and Anaicut serve approximately 2,511, 1,632, and 1,057 outpatients daily, respectively.