Three peacocks die from poisoning in Pudukkottai

ALANGUDI: A man has lodged a complaint alleging that his neighbour poisoned his poultry and three peacocks following a long-standing dispute near Alangudi in Pudukkottai district.

The police said Chandrasekaran (58) of Panachakkadu kept chickens at his house and regularly took them to a nearby field. Selvi (50), a resident of the same area, had purchased property belonging to Chandrasekaran's elder brother about 10 years ago, which led to animosity between the two families.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Selvi, who owns farmland near Chandrasekaran's plot, allegedly poisoned the chickens, claiming they damaged her crops.

The poison is also suspected to have killed three peacocks, a protected species. Based on Chandrasekaran’s complaint, Keeramangalam police have launched an inquiry and informed the Tiruvarangulam forest officer and a veterinary team for examination.