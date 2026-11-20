DINDIGUL: Three persons of a wedding party were killed after a mini-bus in which they were travelling overturned and plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge near Savarikkadu along the Palani–Kodaikanal ghat road, police said on Friday.
About 12 persons sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Government Hospital in Palani. Of them, four were later referred to the GH in Coimbatore for further treatment, they said.
A minor girl was also among the injured.
Police identified the deceased as Nijamuddin (75), the bride's grandfather, and uncles: Sheikh Fareed and Abbas.
The occupants of the van carrying about 24 passengers are residents of Madina Nagar in Palani and surrounding areas, and they were returning home after attending a wedding reception in Kodaikanal. The wedding had taken place on Sunday.
While descending the ghat road, the van lost control and fell into a gorge near Savarikkadu late on Thursday night, police said.
Fire and rescue personnel, along with the local police, rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, shifting the injured to nearby medical facilities via ambulances braving the pitch darkness and difficult terrain.
Police said an investigation is on to find out the technical reasons behind the accident.