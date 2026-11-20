A minor girl was also among the injured.

Police identified the deceased as Nijamuddin (75), the bride's grandfather, and uncles: Sheikh Fareed and Abbas.

The occupants of the van carrying about 24 passengers are residents of Madina Nagar in Palani and surrounding areas, and they were returning home after attending a wedding reception in Kodaikanal. The wedding had taken place on Sunday.

While descending the ghat road, the van lost control and fell into a gorge near Savarikkadu late on Thursday night, police said.