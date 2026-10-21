Coimbatore: Bus runs amok after driver suffers seizure; 2 killed

COIMBATORE: Two persons, including a government bus driver and an auto driver, were killed and two others grievously injured after a TNSTC bus went out of control and rammed into vehicles parked along Kuniyamuthur Road on Wednesday. The accident reportedly occurred after the bus driver suffered a sudden seizure.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred near the Sunnambu Kalvai bus stop on Kuniyamuthur Road when a government bus bearing route number 66, driven by Martin, was proceeding through the area. The driver reportedly suffered a sudden seizure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
The bus veered off course and crashed into several vehicles parked along the roadside, damaging them and leaving multiple persons injured.
Noor Mohammed, an auto driver from Kuniyamuthur, died on the spot in the impact. A passenger travelling in the auto and a woman also suffered grievous injuries.
On receiving information, police and traffic personnel rushed to the scene and recovered Noor Mohammed's body. It was subsequently sent to a government hospital for postmortem examination.
Martin and the two injured persons were rescued and rushed to hospital. However, the bus driver succumbed to his injuries on the way. The two injured persons have been admitted to the intensive care unit of a government hospital.
Traffic police later removed the damaged bus and cleared the road to restore the flow of vehicles. Preliminary information suggests that the driver's sudden seizure may have caused the accident. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
The accident triggered a brief traffic disruption.