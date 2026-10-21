Coimbatore: Bus runs amok after driver suffers seizure; 2 killed

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred near the Sunnambu Kalvai bus stop on Kuniyamuthur Road when a government bus bearing route number 66, driven by Martin, was proceeding through the area. The driver reportedly suffered a sudden seizure, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The bus veered off course and crashed into several vehicles parked along the roadside, damaging them and leaving multiple persons injured.