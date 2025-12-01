Three of family killed in Tenkasi accident

MADURAI: Three members of a family were killed in an accident, which occurred near Surandai on Sankarankoil road in Tenkasi district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Usha Prabu (40), the seventh ward councillor of Surandai municipality, her husband Arulselvam (50) and his sister Blessy (35), sources said. It occurred at around 8.30 am, when those ill-fated victims were travelling on a bike.

A moving truck hauling quantities of vegetables dashed onto the bike, killing them on the spot. On being alerted, the Surandai police inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Inspector of Police M Hariharan, said the victims were returning home at Rettaikulam, after taking a bath in a farm.

The bodies were taken to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, Surandai police have filed a case. The truck driver was arrested, sources said.