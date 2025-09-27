Three of family get life for murdering farmer in Musiri

TIRUCHY: A Tiruchy court on Friday awarded life imprisonment to three persons from the same family for murdering a farmer in Musiri.

P Palanisamy (45) of Palapatti near Musiri was cultivating his land with the support of an agricultural well. This particular well was also used by the adjacent farmers, K Uthandan (76) and his son Alagesan (45).

As heavy silt accumulated in the well, Palanisamy asked a share of money from Uthandan for desilting the well, as both were using it for irrigation respectively.

However, Uthandan and Alagesan did not give money, and turned into a heated argument between Palanisamy and Uthandan.

On August 7, 2024, there was a quarrel between Palanisamy and Uthandan, which snowballed into an assault and suddenly, Uthandan, his wife Rajamani (65) and their son Alagesan attacked him with wooden logs.

The blows were so severe that Palanisamy fell unconscious, and the neighbours rushed him to the government hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Musiri police registered a case and arrested all three and the case was in progress in the Tiruchy Principal Sessions Court.

Judge M Christopher, who heard the case on Friday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 each to Uthandan, Rajamani and Alagesan.