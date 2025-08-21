Three of family die by suicide in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Three women of a family allegedly committed suicide after jumping in front of train at Pattampudur in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rajavalli (60) and her daughters including Mariammal (29) and Muthupechi (25), sources said.

Rajavalli battled kidney diseases and her family plunged into poverty. Rajavalli could not afford to get her daughters married.

Moreover, her two daughters were differently-abled. Hence, the aggrieved Rajavalli took the extreme step to end her life and her daughters’. Railway Police filed a case.