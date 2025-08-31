Three men held for chain snatching in Virudhunagar within 24 hours

MADURAI: Three men were arrested in Virudhunagar district after being charged with snatching a gold chain from the victim’s neck, two cell phones and money. The arrests were made by a special team within 24 hours.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Nagarani (48), a teacher in Government Higher Secondary school at O Sankaralingapuram in Amathur, was travelling in a two-wheeler.

The trio, who followed the teacher in an unregistered car, intercepted her, snatched her gold chain of six sovereigns, took cash of Rs 1,500 and cell phones, and fled the scene. So she filed a complaint, after which Amathur police filed a case.

After reviewing CCTV cameras, the accused were nabbed near the Thirumangalam toll gate. They were identified as Balakumar (29) of Murungapettai, Tiruchy, Ajith Kumar (28) of M Palapatti Village, Salem and Suresh (21) of Tirunelveli, sources said.

Interrogations revealed that the trio were habitual offenders and were linked to a crime at Rajakkamangalam in Kanniyakumari district. They had also plotted to kill two people in Hosur of Krishnagiri, which was eventually foiled by the police.

The team also seized weapons, including six machetes, three iron rods and an unregistered car. They also recovered the stolen chain and other valuables, including a two-and-a-half sovereign gold ring, pendant, four wrist watches and Rs 20,000 in cash, sources said.