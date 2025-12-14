Three killed in separate accidents in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts

CHENNAI: Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts on Saturday night.

At Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, two persons were killed after a van rammed into their two-wheeler. The police said that the incident happened around 10 pm at Sirungozhi near Uthiramerur.

The van was travelling from Uthiramerur towards Chengalpattu and hit the two-wheeler as it crossed the highway. The deceased were Palanivel (52) and Anandan (40), residents of Sirungozhi village. The probe revealed that they were returning home after visiting a shop nearby when the accident happened.

A passerby who witnessed the accident alerted the authorities, and both men were moved to government hospitals. Anandan died at the Uthiramerur government hospital, and Palanivel died at the Chengalpattu government hospital, the police said.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

In Tiruvallur, a 35-year-old man, Jagan, died on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into a parked truck on the Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road near Panpakkam. The deceased worked as a forklift operator at a godown in Gummidipoondi and was returning home after work when he met with the accident. The police said that the truck was parked in a no-parking zone. Jagan's body was moved to the Ponneri Government Hospital.