Three killed in Mayiladutharai road accident

TIRUCHY: Three youth died on the spot when their two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai on Thursday while a pedestrian sustained severe injury.

The three youth who were identified as Mohammed Shahil (23), Hari (22) and Akash (22) from Cuddalore were travelling to Tharangambadi on a two- wheeler.

When they were proceeding onn the main road of Tharangambadi, an unknown vehicle hit their two wheeler in which all the three were tossed off from the vehicle.

They succumbed to on the spot due to heavy head injuries, while a pedestrian who identified as Hari from Tharangambadi sustained injuries. On seeing this, the vehicle that hit their two wheeler had reportedly sped away. On information, Poraiyar police rushed to the spot and retrieved all the three bodies and sent them to Mayiladuthurai GH.

The police also rescued the injured and rushed him to Mayiladuthurai GH. The police retrieved the CCTV footage from the spot and are investigating.