Three killed, four injured as car hits tricycle in Thoothukudi's Vilathikulam

MADURAI: Three persons including a seven-year-old boy were killed in an accident, which left four others injured after a speeding car collided with a tricycle near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Thangamma (35), Mariyammal (66) and Sathish (7) hailing from Thangachimadam, a coastal hamlet in Ramanathapuram district. They succumbed on the spot, sources revealed.

The collision occurred when those ill-fated victims along with Silambarasan, who suffered injuries travelling in the tricycle were crossing the East Coast road at Keela Shanmugapuram.

Soorangudi police inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

Earlier, the victims collected plastics wastes and scrap material from parts of Soorangudi and Shanmugapuram and were returning to Thangachimadam when the mishap took place.

The injured including Silambarasan and three others, who travelled in the car Selvaraj, Jenith (26), car driver, and Kumarithangam, who belonged to Marthandam of Kanniyakumari district, were rushed to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Vilathikulam Government Hospital for post-mortem. Based on a complaint, Soorangudi police have filed a case under Sections 279,337 and 304 (A) of IPC, sources said.