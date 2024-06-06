Three including Nigerian national arrested by NCB for possession of cocaine near Pondy

CHENNAI: The Narcotics control bureau sleuths arrested three persons including a Nigerian national living in Auroville near Puducherry and seized 30 grams of cocaine.

Based on atip-off that cocaine is supplied to the city from Puducherry, NCB sleuths secured a Nigerian national identified as Leonard.

Based on his confession, two more men Syed Nivaaz and Barani were also secured and 30 grams of cocaine were seized from them, according to NCB sources.

All three were remanded injudicial custody recently and NCB has launched a hunt for the kingpin who sourced the drug for Leonard.

Further investigation is on.