Three held for stealing from car parked near Marina beach

CHENNAI: Three persons including a woman were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables including an i-phone from a car parked on the service road near Marina beach on Sunday.

Narra Ramesh (43) of Rangareddy district in Telengana had come to the city with his family on a vacation and on Sunday night, the family came to Marina beach.

Ramesh had parked his car on the Marina beach service road near Kamarajar statue and the family spent some time on the sea shore. Naresh was sleeping on the platform with the car keys under his head.

When they returned, he found that cash worth Rs 5000, two cell phones including an i-phone and a pair of silver anklets were stolen from the car.

Based on Ramesh's complaint, Marina Police registered a case and based on CCTV footages, police found that while Ramesh was sleeping, the accused took the car key from under his head, opened the car and stole the valuables and replaced the keys under Ramesh's head and fled.

Police arrested R Muruga (29), M Ganga (28) and N Balaji (37) and recovered the phone and the silver anklet.

All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.