Three godowns sealed in Sivakasi for hoarding joint crackers illegally

MADURAI: Three godowns located at Nedungulam village in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district were sealed by a team of revenue officials after they found illegally stocked joint crackers. The Supreme Court in 2019 banned the sale and use of joint crackers. A team led by Special Tahsildar while checking the godowns found 260 bundles of joint crackers in various specifications.

Sivakasi Tahsildar M Vadivel, when contacted, said the team was engaged in inspecting a match factory at Nedungulam, where a suspicious van was intercepted. The team after checking the vehicle found 44 boxes of joint crackers. On inquiry, it was revealed that the joint crackers were being taken to godowns in the village.





It was also found that the joint crackers were transported from a factory, which was suspended for similar violation. The team will inspect the suspended factory in Vembakottai and initiate necessary action. Based on a complaint lodged by the Nedungulam Village Administrative Officer Pandiarajan, M Pudupatti police have filed a case.



The District Administration has formed three special teams led by Tahsildars to crack down on violations.

