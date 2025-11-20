Three get six life terms each for 2016 Kundrathur murders

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram District Principal Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced three accused — two women and a man — to six life terms each in the 2016 double-murder and robbery case reported in Kundrathur on the outskirts of Chennai.

The incident took place on 18 April 2016 at the residence of Vasantha, 60, and her daughter Thenmozhi, 35, a private-school teacher. Thenmozhi’s husband was employed in Yemen at the time. Their children — Surabisri and Gunasri — were at home when the crime occurred.

According to the prosecution, the three accused — Sathya, 30, who had earlier worked at the house; her friend Thawlat Begam, 45; and their associate Jayakumar, 50 — entered the house around 3 pm after learning that Vasantha was alone. Police reports stated that Vasantha allowed them inside as they were familiar faces. Jayakumar allegedly attacked Vasantha with a knife, killing her and removing her jewellery. They later waited for Thenmozhi to return from school and fatally attacked her as well.

Seven-year-old Surabisri, who witnessed the assault, was found with cuts on her neck. The accused fled assuming she had died. The child regained consciousness the following morning and alerted neighbours, leading to the police inquiry.

Kundrathur police arrested the trio based on the investigation. The court imposed an additional fine of eighty thousand rupees each, ordering that it be given to the affected children. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation to Surabisri as she continues to experience psychological distress resulting from the incident.