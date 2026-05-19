Three electrocuted in Athoor after live wire falls on house due to heavy rain

DINDIGUL: Three people, including a man, his wife and a college student, were electrocuted after a live power cable fell on a house in this district on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Karuppaiya (41), his wife Sudha (37) and 18‑year‑old Subramaniyashiva, the neighbour, who rushed to help them.
The power line snapped and fell on Karuppaiya's upstairs house on Agrahara Street in Athoor, due to heavy rain, police said.
Neighbours alerted the electricity board, which disconnected the power supply.
They took the three victims to Athoor government hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Sempatti police have registered a case and are investigating.
Residents staged a protest demonstration near the hospital, and the police intervened and dispersed the protesters.
The bodies were sent to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.