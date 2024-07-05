Three complain of dizziness, vomiting after eating breakfast at restaurant; dead lizard found in sambar

CHENNAI: Three people who were having breakfast at a restaurant developed vomiting and dizziness after a dead lizard was found in their food in Villupuram on Friday.

The victims Anand(49), Govindasamy(60) and Gunasekar(35) were busy eating their food at the restaurant located on Trichy road when one of them noticed a dead lizard in the sambar.

The panicked party of three immediately informed the hotel staff who rushed them to a hospital nearby when the trio complained of dizziness and vomiting.

All three patients were discharged within a couple of hours of treatment. Following this, food safety officer Stalin Rajarathinam arrived at the restaurant and conducted a thorough check. He instructed the hotel owners to close for two days and do a deep cleaning of the premises and also to ensure that food hygiene is maintained. The official also warned the restaurant owners of dire consequences if safety protocols were not followed properly in the future.