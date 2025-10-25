Three Central teams to begin inspection of paddy moisture levels in Tamil Nadu on October 25

CHENNAI: Three expert teams deputed by the Union government will commence inspection of paddy moisture levels in Tamil Nadu from October 25, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) said on Friday.

The teams will assess the condition of paddy being procured under the ongoing Kuruvai season procurement for 2025–26, which began on September 1 across 1,839 direct procurement centres in the State. The inspections follow the State government’s request, made on October 19, seeking permission to increase the permissible moisture content in procured paddy from 17 per cent to 22 per cent due to continuous rainfall triggered by the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to the TNCSC, the first team will inspect paddy stocks in Chengalpattu district on October 25 and in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts on October 26. The second team will visit Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai on October 25, followed by Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on October 26, and Cuddalore on October 27. The third team will inspect paddy in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on October 25 and in Madurai and Theni on October 26.

The inspections are intended to evaluate the moisture levels in harvested paddy and determine the feasibility of relaxing procurement norms. The TNCSC said the findings will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, which will take a final decision on the State’s request.

The Corporation added that despite adverse weather conditions, paddy procurement has been progressing in coordination with district administrations, and all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted operations at procurement centres.