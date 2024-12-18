Three arrested in Namakkal over migrant workers' murder

COIMBATORE: The Namakkal police arrested three persons in connection with the murder of two migrant workers whose bodies were found in a thicket along Patharai Road near Veppadai on Tuesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as S Dhubaleshwar Seth (26), from Odisha, and R Munna, 26, from Jharkhand, both working at a spinning mill in Veppadai, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Following an investigation, the police arrested Rajan Lakhuri, Mansingh Kakrai, and Dasrat Bading, all from Jharkhand, in relation to the murders.

The probe was supervised by Namakkal District Superintendent of Police S. Rajesh Kannan.

Earlier, a similar case involving the murder of two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh who were killed by pelting stones on their heads near Veppadai has created a lot of excitement incident.