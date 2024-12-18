Namakkal: Two migrant workers murdered during suspected drunken quarrel

COIMBATORE: Two migrant workers were assaulted to death by unidentified persons in Namakkal.

Police identified the deceased as S Dhubaleshwar Seth (26) from Odisha and R Munna (26) from Jharkhand, both working in a spinning mill at Veppadai near Pallipalayam.

They were found dead by the public in a thicket along Patharai Road on Tuesday morning. On receiving information, the Veppadai police rushed to the spot and found a few stones with blood stains at the spot suggesting that they were rudely hit on their heads by assailants.

Police suspect the duo to have come to a Tasmac shop on Monday night and consumed alcohol along with a few others.

“It is suspected that a quarrel between them had ended up in the brutal double murder,” police said. A sniffer dog was also pressed into service.

As a large number of migrant workers are employed in numerous spinning mills located in Pallipalayam and its surrounding areas by staying in either accommodation provided by the mills or in rental houses, the special teams of police are scrutinising the CCTV in their premises in search of clues.

An inquiry is also under way with some migrant workers and villagers from the locality.

Namakkal District Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan visited the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem at Namakkal Government Hospital.