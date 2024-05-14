Three approved centres in Tamil Nadu for yellow fever vaccination: Health Department

CHENNAI: After the Union Health Ministry made it mandatory for those travelling from India to African or South American countries or coming from there to get administered with yellow fever vaccination, the Tamil Nadu Health Department said they could get the vaccine from three approved centres in the State.

Two of them are in Chennai and one in Thoothukudi.

A statement from the Tamil Nadu Health Department noted that a person is allowed to travel to African and South American countries or enter India from there 10 days after receiving the vaccine against yellow fever.

It is monitored by certification at airports and seaports.

There are three yellow fever vaccination centres in Tamil Nadu that are approved by the Union Health Ministry.

Travellers can register at these centres with original passport and medical details, if any.

The International Vaccination Centre at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, provides vaccinations on all Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 12 noon.

The vaccination bookings can be made directly between 9.30 am to 10 am daily. Bookings can also be done 24/7 online at www.kipmr.org.in.

The beneficiaries will be offered vaccines subject to availability if they are late.

The vaccination fee is Rs 300, which can be paid online or by cash.

The Port Health Organisation offers the vaccine between 9 am to 12 noon on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The registration can be made daily between 8 am to 9 am or at porthealthofficechennai@gmail.com between 9 am to 5 pm.

The vaccine will not be administered to those who arrive late on vaccination days. The fees can be paid online.

The Port Health Organisation, Thoothukudi, also offers vaccinations on all Tuesdays from 11 am to 1 pm, after direct bookings that can be made between 10 am to 11 am daily. Those who arrive late will be given vaccinations up to 12 noon on vaccination days.

The fees should be paid in cash only.

The press release from the Health Department clarified that there are no other approved centres for yellow fever vaccine in Tamil Nadu at government or private hospitals.

People travelling to Africa and South America should approach only these vaccination centres to get vaccinated and certified to travel.

The details about other yellow fever and vaccination centres in India are available on https://ihpoe.mohfw.gov.in/index.php.