Three accused in the Erode elderly couple murder taken into custody

COIMBATORE: The Erode police have taken into custody three persons involved in the murder of an elderly couple in Sivagiri.

Police arrested P Achiappan (48), N Madeshwaran (52) and R Ramesh (54), all hailing from Arachalur and Gnanasekaran (36), a jeweller, in connection with the murder of Ramasamy (72) and his wife Bakkiyam (63), while they were alone at their farmhouse in Sivagiri on April 28.

They also stole away 10.75 sovereigns of gold jewels.

During the inquiry, the trio confessed to having murdered Deivasigamani (78), his wife Alamathal (74) and their son Senthil Kumar (44) at their farmhouse in Tirupur on November 28, 2024.

The three accused were detained under the Goondas Act. Meanwhile, the police moved a petition praying for their custody at Kodumudi Magistrate Court and the trio, who were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison, were produced in court on Friday.

The magistrate allowed three days of custody, and the police took them for an inquiry to know if they were involved in any other offence.