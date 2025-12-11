Those wanting progress wish AIADMK reunite: O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday that anyone who wishes well for Tamil Nadu wants a united AIADMK and hopes that the currently divided factions will come together again.

The statement came in response to a question on reports that BJP state president K Annamalai is attempting to bring OPS and TTV Dhinakaran back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Panneerselvam said such efforts reflect the expectations of people seeking stability and development in the state.