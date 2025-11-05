Thoothukudi: VOC Port bags Green Visionary award

THOOTHUKUDI: VO Chidambaranar Port, Thoothukudi, was honoured with the Green Visionary award for the ongoing green initiatives of the port exhibited in the pavilion during the India Maritime Week 2025 held at Mumbai from October 27 to 31.

The programme witnessed strong international participation with Industry stakeholders from leading maritime nations, underscoring the event’s growing stature as a global platform for collaboration and innovation in the maritime sector.

Against this backdrop, the VOC Port Authority had signed 29 MoUs with key stakeholders on port modernisation, ship building, information technology, sustainability and other services, collectively valued at Rs 90,936 crore.

Among the MoUs signed, three major MoUs in the green energy sector collectively represent an investment exceeding Rs 45,400 crore. These projects are set to significantly bolster the port’s standing as a future-ready Green hydrogen hub for southern India.

On behalf of the port, Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson of VOC Port Authority and Rajesh Soundararajan, IAS, received the award from Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the presence of Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports and senior officials.

Chairperson Purohit in a statement on Tuesday conveyed that the VOC Port has sealed multiple MoUs with various stakeholders and “we anticipate substantial inflow of investments and the generation of many new jobs. We are also working extremely hard to transform VOC Port into a port of the future, with green energy initiatives and the development of an outer harbour”.